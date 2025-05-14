Brenda Mae Hamrick Cassell, 65, of Arbovale, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025, at her residence.

Born April 24, 1960, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Hamrick and Arthea Summerfield.

She retired from Snowshoe Ski Resort after 34 years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing cross-stitch, cooking and feeding the birds in her backyard.

She is survived by a son, Andrew Cassell, of Arbovale; sister, Joyce Boothe, of Green Bank; step-brother, Kenny Summerfield; two nieces; and a nephew.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 9, 2025, at Arbovale Cemetery, with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

