The Snowshoe Highlands Area Recreation Collaborative – SHARC – and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau (PCCVB) invite the public to celebrate the official Grand Opening of the Monday Lick Trail System at Stillwell Park Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This exciting community celebration will include live music, guided hikes, group bike rides, kids’ bike races, local vendor pop-ups, and exclusive Monday Lick Trail System merchandise. Load up the bikes and bring the whole family to Nature’s Mountain Playground for a weekend filled with festivities.

The Monday Lick Trail System features nearly 30 miles of purpose-built, singletrack mountain bike trails winding through the Monongahela National Forest. Its construction marks a major milestone in SHARC’s long-term goal of achieving Gold-Level Ride Center designation from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA).

This would make the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center the first IMBA Gold Ride Center on the East Coast, placing Pocahontas County – and West Virginia – on the global map for mountain biking.

More than just a network of trails, the Monday Lick project is a testament to partnership, collaboration, and bold vision. It is the first trail construction project ever funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and brought together dozens of organizations, donors, volunteers and contractors. This trail system strengthens rural economies across Pocahontas County and contributes significantly to West Virginia’s rapidly growing outdoor recreation industry. As demand for outdoor adventure continues to rise nationwide, Monday Lick stands as a powerful catalyst for regional tourism, economic development and workforce opportunity. It also furthers Pocahontas County’s mission to become a world-class outdoor recreation destination, drawing visitors from around the globe to experience the unmatched beauty and challenge of the Mountain State.

This project also reflects a larger transformation underway across West Virginia. The trails at Monday Lick – many following the same rugged paths once used by early timber workers – are not only recreational assets, but symbolic of a shifting economy. They embody a new era of diverse, resilient and sustainable growth, where outdoor tourism and responsible land use coexist with a modern vision for resource development. The Monday Lick Trail System honors the region’s past while charting a bold and promising future for Appalachia.

For more information about the Monday Lick Grand Opening Celebration – including event schedules, lodging, dining and camping – visit: https://pocahontascountywv.com/event/monday-lick-grand-opening-celebration