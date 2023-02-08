Region 4 Planning and Development Council and the West Virginia Development Office recently held a kickoff meeting with the Pocahontas County Commission. The purpose of the meeting was to acknowledge the Grant Award for the Demolition of the old Board of Education Building on Fifth Avenue in Marlinton. This was the third application for funding since 2016. Now, nearly seven years later, funding has been granted and the county will continue the process that will lead to a schedule for demolition.

During the last six years, I have looked at the south end of the building and thought it a shame that the old cafeteria portion could not be saved. It is a block building with tile on a concrete floor. The roof remains in good condition. We all know that replacing such a structure is not cheap. Preserving the value of what remains could still make sense. If preserved, the boy and girl scouts could have a meeting place. If for no other reason, the wellness center and/or school could use it for storage. Certainly, the need is there. There are currently five portable utility buildings out back, of this building.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

It is not my place to pursue any of this, but after hearing that others had voiced the same idea, I thought if the subject was to ever be revisited, it is now or never. Demolition is set and could happen sooner rather than later. However, there is time to give a second look at the white and green portion of the building.

This add-on was built at a different time and could be considered as a stand-alone structure.

ALSO for your information, I have already communicated with Pocahontas County Watch about Cleanup of US 219 from the bridge, along Riverside to Stony Creek. We talked about the end of March or first of April. It is in such a mess, I hope I can wait that long. The same is to be said about Main Street. WHAT A MESS! I had hoped to have the streets cleaned by now, and had hoped to clean whenever the traffic control project was complete. But the contractor, who came to Town last fall and started the job, still does not have materials available to finish it. I sent a letter to the DOH District Engineer asking for status and an update.

As usual, the gateway to success swings on the hinges of opposition.

Until next time.

Sam