ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, April 3, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14443

ESTATE OF: BARBARA E. DEAN

EXECUTRIX: Ronda Thayer

330 Russell Scott Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8576

ESTATE NUMBER: 14466

ESTATE OF: MARY LUELLA WAUGH

ADMINISTRATOR: Kevin Waugh

165 Seebert Wilfong Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-9776

ESTATE NUMBER: 14473

ESTATE OF: BRUCE E. PROPST

EXECUTRIX: Linda Propst

6926 Edray Road

Cass, WV 24927-9103

ESTATE NUMBER: 14478

ESTATE OF: ALLEN EUGENE TRACY, SR.

ADMINISTRATRIX: Beverly Ashburn

11501 Ashburn Drive

Rockinghan, VA 22802-1779

ESTATE NUMBER: 14479

ESTATE OF: JUDY M. GREER

ADMINISTRATOR: Freddie L. Greer

14208 Potomac HIghlands Trail

Arbovale, WV 24915-5571

Subscribed and sworn to before me on January 27, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/2/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, April 10, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14482

APPOINTMENT DATE: February 3, 2023

ESTATE NAME; LESLEE JEAN MCCARTY

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Carol Elaine Warren

411 B Street

Davis, CA 95616-3827

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 3, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/9/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE/CHILDREN OF:

LESLIE TODD GIBSON, Petitioner

vs Civil Action No. 23-D-11

KIMOTHY MARIE GIBSON, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above Named Respondent: KIMOTHY MARIE GIBSON.

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of KIMOTHY M. GIBSON is unknown. It is hereby ordered that KIMOTHY M. GIBSON serve upon the Circuit Clerk’s Office, whose address is 900-D Tenth Avenue, Marlinton WV 24954, an Answer including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition for Divorce and filed in the action on or before March 2, 2023. If you fail to answer the Petition for Divorce and Allocation of Custodial Responsibility, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petitions.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court February 1, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

2/9/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

MISTY DAWN VIAR, Petitioner

vs. Civil Action No. 22-D-34

TRAVIS WAYNE VIAR, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above Named Respondent: TRAVIS WAYNE VIAR.

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of TRAVIS WAYNE VIAR is unknown. The Court orders the parties to appear on the 28th day of March 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Divorce, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court February 1, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

2/9/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

ROBERT E. CAIN,

Petitioner

VS Civil Action No. 22-G-03

R. C., JEANNEA CAIN,

POLLY MOORE, MARY KALISZEWIKI,

JOEY CAIN, DEBRA BEITEL,

CYNTHIA VEGAL, GREGORY CAIN

LISA SIEFRING, TIMOTHY CAIN,

Respondents

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN

APPOINTMENT OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR

To the Above Named Respondent: TIMOTHY CAIN

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of TIMOTHY CAIN is unknown.

The court orders the parties to appear on the 3rd day of March 2023 at 1 p.m. at the location of Law Offices at 820 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Guardian/Conservator, at which time you may appear to protect your interest.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court January 27, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

2/2/2p

NOTICE OF

SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Special Commissioner, pursuant to the terms of that certain Order of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, entered on the 30th day of January, 2023, in that certain Civil Action styled, “Roy A. Jordan, et. als. v. William P. Moore, et. als., Civil Action No. 21-C-19(R)”, will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 10th day of March, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, conveyed thereby, being and consisting of the following:

All of those two certain tracts or parcels of real estate situate on the waters of Dry Branch of Elk River in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia and is more particularly described as follows:

LOT #2

Beginning at the North post of a gate at the intersection of Dry Branch road with the Marlins Bottom and Huttonsville pike (old road) corner to Lot 1 thence leaving Lot 1 and running E 1.3 poles to the center of the old road and with same S 11 W 11.4 poles, S 13.45 W 9.6 poles, S 20 E 18.2 poles, S 65 E 15 poles, S 11-15 E 6 poles, S 56-30 W 15 poles, S 75-30 W 6 poles, S 6 W 19 poles, S 24 E 10.75 poles, N 3-30 E 12 poles , N 54 E 14 poles, S 10 W 14.6 poles, S 1-30 E 11 poles, S 17-30 W 10 poles, thence leaving the road and with H.W. Doyle’s line S 41 W 34 poles to an Oak on top of Middle Mountain corner to Pat Vandevender, and with his line W 15.7 poles to a stake by a wire fence corner to Lot 3 and with same N 1-00 W 160 poles, to a stake on the south side of Dry Branch in a line of Lot 4, and with same N 62 E 24.25 poles passing a double Locust at 15.65 poles to a stake on the south bank of Dry Branch, in the first line of Lot 1 and with same S 18-45 E 44.75 poles to the beginning, containing 35.2 acres, more or less.

LOT #3

Beginning at a stake on the South side of Dry Branch, corner to Lot 2 and in a line of Lot 4 thence with Lot 4 S 62 W 5.15 poles to a stake, S 80-45 W 31.2 poles at 13.5 poles passes a bunch of Locusts marked as a corner, to a stake on South bank of Dry Branch, said stake bears S 68 E 30½ feet from a Locust pointer on the North bank of the creek and S 65-30 W 17 feet from a small Sugar on South bank of the creek, S 73-15 W 8.6 poles to a set stone on the South bank of creek, thence, leaving the creek S 1-00 E 156 poles to a stake in Pat Vandevender’s line, and with said line, N 60-45 E 13.6 poles to a stone pile S 89 E 20.2 poles to a stake corner to Lot 2 and with same N 1-00 W 160 poles to the beginning, containing 41.6 acres, more or less.

All as shown as Lot # 2 and #3 on the partition of Hugh A. Jordan Estate of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 73, at page 2, and identified as Parcels 5 and 6 of Tax Map 5 in the 2022 Land Book for the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any restrictions, covenants, conditions, matters of record and encumbrances against the same. The title shall be conveyed by the Trustees, with covenants of special warranty. The 2023 real estate taxes shall be the responsibility of the purchaser and all taxes thereafter due and assessed against the said property shall be the responsibility of the purchaser.

METHOD OF SALE: Each tract shall be offered individually at auction with the bids reserved. Then both tracts shall be sold as a whole. Whichever method brings the highest total bid shall be presented to the Court for approval.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten Percent (10%) of the highest bid shall be deposited with the Special Commissioner immediately at the conclusion of the auction, which will be applied to the amounts due from purchaser at closing. The deposit is non-refundable unless the Special Commissioner for some reason beyond his control cannot deliver special warranty of title or if the Court does not approve the bid or bids, as the case may be.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder subject to the approval of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

CLOSING: Closing shall take place within fifteen (15) days after the Court’s approval of said bid or bids, as the case may be.

Given unto my hand on this the 2nd day of February, 2023.

Michael D. Doss

Special Commissioner

2/9/4c

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park Restaurant RFP

The West Division of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Section, will receive proposals from qualified prospective vendors for the operation of a restaurant concession located at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

Inquiries and requests for copies of the Request for Proposal should be directed to Superintendent Marshall Markley at 304-456-4300.

Deadline to request proposal is Saturday, February 11, 2023.

2/2/2c

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

The Pocahontas County Commission is accepting applications for the following part-time and full-time positions for Pocahontas County Ambulance:

• WV Certified Emergency Drivers

• WV Certified EMTs

• WV Certified Medics

Please contact Commissioner John Rebinski at 304-456-3244 or the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 304-799-4549 for an application.

EOE

Pocahontas County Commission

2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000030 – Pocahontas County – H3LLC

To: WILLIAM W. THOMAS, JR., TRUSTEE, THE THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, CAROL HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM W. THOMAS, JR., TRUSTEE, CAROL HOLLIDAY, PENDLETON COMMUNITY BANK TRUST DEED 244/270 – POCAHONTAS COUNTY, MICHAEL C. DOSS, TRUSTEE TRUST DEED 244/270-POCAHONTAS COUNTY, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 9999 PARCEL: 0300 5732

You will take notice that H3 LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000030, Oil, Gas, and/or Other Minerals, Stoney Creek, 2.01 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of THOMAS WILLIAM W JR TRUSTEE, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 100.01

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 4.74

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 865.30

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 264.28

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $1,234.33

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000036 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER, DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER JR, DELBERT COSNER JR, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREENBANK MAP: 76 PARCEL: 0026 0000

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000036, HENCHES RUN 1 AC, located in GREENBANK, which was returned delinquent in the name of COSNER DELBERT R JR, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 618.42

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 430.92

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023.

$ 1028.25

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 529.27

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,606.86

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000011 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, TOP OF THE WORLD CONDOMINIUM AT SNOWSHOE OWNER’S ASSOCIATION ATTN: TOM ROAT, BOB OWENS, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, INC, LEATHERBARK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, ROBERT CLEVENGER, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8W PARCEL: 0001 0033

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000011, TOP OF THE WORLD CONDO 205A .8929% INT IN .63 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of CLEVENGER ROBERT DEAN and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 525.12

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 396.89

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 1,139.68

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 845.70

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,907.39

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000018 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: CITY NATIONAL BANK OF WEST VIRGINIA, MARLINTON BRANCH, TIMOTHY HOOVER, CASANDRA HOOVER, BETHANY HOOVER, DAN KENNEDY, TODD TAYLOR, TRUSTEE, BETTY HOOVER, CITY NATIONAL BANK OF WEST VIRGINIA ATTN: RETAIL PRODUCTION, TIMOTHY HOOVER, MEGAN RENEE HOOVER, ELAINA MAE FAITH HOOVER, ATTALYNNE BREANNA PAIGE HOOVER, ROBERT MARSHALL ALLEN HOOVER, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, CITY NATIONAL BANK OF WEST VIRGINIA, MARLINTON BRANCH, TIMOTHY HOOVER, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 34 PARCEL: 0013 0000

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000018, SCHOOL LOT .50 AC 171X182 IRR, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of HOOVER TIMOTHY (LIFE) CASSANDRA; BETHANY ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 276.63

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 168.68

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 1,181.56

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 790.69

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,417.56

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000005 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: JAKE BURSACK, KIMBERLY BURSACK, STEVEN HARDMAN, TURSTEE LAW OFFICES OF BOWLES RICE MCDAVID GRAFF & LOVE PLLC, JAKE BURSACK, KIMBERLY BURSACK, USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK (USAA FSB), OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8T PARCEL: 0002 0017

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000005 POWDERIDGE CONDO 74K .0076% INT IN 1.01 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of BURSACK JAKE S & KIMBERLY A, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 1,032.57

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 809.84

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 1,044.60

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 763.56

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $3,650.57

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000010 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, TOP OF THE WORLD CONDOMINIUM AT SHOWSHOE OWNER’S ASSOCIATION ATTN: TOM ROAT, BOB OWENS, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, INC, LEATHERBARK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, ROBERT CLEVENGER, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8W PARCEL: 0001 0032

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000010 TOP OF THE WORLD CONDO 204A .8929% INT. IN .63 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name CLEVENGER ROBERT DEAN, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 525.12

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 396.89

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023.

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 845.70

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,907.39

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000017 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: AMY MORGAN HASSEL, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEAPRTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8W PARCEL: 0001 0062

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000017 TOP OF THE WORLD CONDO 306A .8929% INT. IN .63 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name HASSEL AMY MORGAN, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 578.45

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 446.04

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 902.29

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 280.71

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,207.49

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000016 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: SHARON HARDMAN, SHARON HARDMAN, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8Z PARCEL: 0347 0000

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000016, RIMFIRE UNIT 347 BLDG 2 .0063% INT 1.398 AC (1 BED), located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name HARDMAN SHARON, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 851.48

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 687.00

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 918.03

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 284.28

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,740.79

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000013 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: S GIBSON, STUART GIBSON, STUART LEE GIBSON, STUART LEE GIBSON, STUART LEE GIBSON, ROBERT THOMAS GIBSON, ROBERT THOMAS GIBSON, ANN ELIZABETH GIBSON, ANN ELIZABETH GIBSON, PHYLLIS GIBSON WALKER, PHYLLIS GIBSON WALKER, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 18 PARCEL: 0004 00003003

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000013, OLD FIELD FORK ELK 136 AC (1/3 INT), located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name GIBSON S, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 228.15

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 124.18

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $1,059.74

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $1,676.41

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $3,088.48

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000035 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: KAREN COOK, PHILLIP COOK, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREENBANK MAP: 28A PARCEL: 0016 0000

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000035, BRUSHY LICK RUN 2.5 AC, located in GREENBANK, which was returned delinquent in the name COOK KAREN & PHILLIP, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2023. $ 231.17

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2023. $ 109.15

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 918.03

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2023. $ 224.28

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $1,482.63

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/9/3c