Thursday, December 3, 1897

BIOGRAPHIC NOTES

Hon. John Gay, but lately of Marlinton, a citizen of our county for forty or more years, deserves special mention in local annals. He was born May 26, 1804 on the place now occupied by his son, Levi Gay, Esq. His parents were Robert Gay and Hannah Moore, who were among the pioneers of our county as early as 1770.

John Gay was married in Huntersville June 24, 1834, to Miss Margaret B. Clark. She was born in Cecil County, Maryland, June 19, 1810. The whole of their married life was spent on the home farm. Their family consisted of eight children, four sons and four daughters.

Samuel M. Gay lives near Edray at the head of Indian Draft, a prosperous citizen. He was a Confederate soldier in one of the most distinguished regiments in Lee’s army. He was wounded in the battle of Strasburg, Va.

Levi Gay resides on the home place near Marlinton, and is a widely known. He was also a Confederate soldier and was wounded at Spotsylvania Court House.

Edward lives with his brother, Levi. James died in infancy not more than a year old. Hannah died in 1862, a grown young lady. Harriet died in 1861.

Susan first married Adam Young. Her sons, John Young and Adam Young, are citizens of Pocahontas. Upon her second marriage, she became Mrs. D. A. Peck and resides on Hill’s Creek west of Hillsboro…

Ann Maria became Mrs. Jacob Moore, and lives on upper Elk, a few miles from Edray…

By common consent, this family was regarded as one of the very interesting and pleasant families of the community and as neighbors not to be excelled.

For twenty-eight years, Mr. Gay was a justice of the peace, deputy sheriff, and high sheriff and captain of the Stony Creek Company. He served three or four terms in the Virginia House of Delegates, 1839-41 and 1843-44. It was during one of his terms of service the charter for the Staunton and Parkersburg road was issued and its construction undertaken…

For many of the qualities that prepare for useful citizenship, Mr. Gay was justly distinguished. A solid conservative mind, judicious management of his business affairs and a high sense of personal honor. His influence was ever on the side of intelligence, good behavior and a conscientious administration of public affairs for the convenience and prosperity of the citizens…

In person and manners, he was a model type of the pure Scotch-Irish, a stock of people that get the credit of being the first to move in the contest for American Independence…

ave yard, their graves indicted by beautiful marbles placed there by their attached and dutiful children.

THE HUNTERSVILLE PIONEER

WILLIAM SHARP, SR.

This paper is in memory of William Sharp, senior. It appears from such information as the compiler has been able to obtain that this person was the pioneer settler of the Huntersville vicinity, and was the first to open up a permanent residence. Traces of the building he erected yet visible near the now road around the mountain, a few rods from where the mountain road leaves the Dunmore and Huntersville road. Mr. Sharp located here in the seventies of the previous century and saw service as a scout and a soldier. It is believed he came here from Augusta county, and had probably lived in the vicinity of Staunton. His wife’s name was Mary Meeks. She was a very amiable person, lived to a great age, and died at the home of her son, James Sharp, Esq., many years ago. In reference to their sons and daughters, the following particulars have come to hand:

Nancy Sharp was married to Levi Moore, junior, near Frost.

Margaret Sharp was married to John Kelley and lived on Michel’s Mountain. Her children were William, John, Anthony, Nancy, Polly, Rachel, Jennie and Margaret…

Rachel Sharp was married to Jonathan Griffin, and lived near the head of Stony Creek on the farm now owned by Colonel Levi Gay. Her children were Abraham, Benoni, Jonathan and Mrs. Chas. Ruckman.

John Sharp, upon his marriage with Sarah McCollam, settled on the farm near Verdant Valley, now occupied by his grandson, John Wesley Irvine.

William Sharp, junior, was another son of the Hunters-ville pioneer, and settled Verdant Valley… He died in 1860 nearly 90 years of age. He and his resolute young wife, Elizabeth Waddell, built in the woods, opened up a fine estate, and reared a worthy family highly respected for their industry and good citizenship…

Mary Sharp became the wife of Arthur Grimes and settled in The Hills overlooking the head of Knapps Creek. Their daughter Sally Grimes became the wife of Hugh McLaughlin and lived near Huntersville at the bridge. One of her sons was Lieutenant James Hickman McLaughlin, who died in Winchester of a wound during the war in 1864. He was on picket at the Rapidan River. He was of a very jovial disposition and was joking with the federal pickets, and having his fun with them. By way of sport he stuck out his foot and in an instant his ankle was shattered by a minnie ball. He was taken to Winchester and was doing well, until one day the hospital was thronged with ladies bringing all sorts of nice things for the wounded soldiers. The lieutenant indulged too freely for the good of his health, and died a victim of well meant sympathy. He was one of the few Confederates that was killed by kindness.