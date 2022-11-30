Lee Garrett “Nick” Gurley, age 82, of Charlottesville, Virginia, went to Gloryland Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born in Person County, North Carolina, he was a son of the late George and Lillie Pearl Gurley.

Lee moved multiple times as a young boy until his family settled in the 1950s in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he graduated from Lane High School, Class of 1958, and the Jefferson School of Commerce. He worked for the Monticello Dairy and joined the United States Marine Corps where he served from 1963 to 1967. He worked at Sperry Marine for 20 years. Upon retirement, Lee owned and operated “Pappy’s Antiques” at Crossroads Store in North Garden. Thereafter, he returned to work at University of Virginia facilities management, finally retiring in 2005.

Lee is also known for singing and playing the guitar and upright bass for many years in the bluegrass band “Charley Leake and the Virginia Mountain Boys.” He served as deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Charlottesville and was a member of Mt. Ed Baptist Church. It was common at family gatherings or church events for him to have his guitar in the car just in case someone wanted to hear a little gospel music.

We rejoice in knowing Lee is greeted by many loved ones who preceded him in death, and is most likely giving them all one of his signature high five handshakes, with a big smile on his face.

Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Schoolcraft Gurley; their children, Greg Gurley (Robin), Marlina Gurley Smith and Kelly Gurley Roberts (Shawn); grandchildren, Logan Morris, Cody Purvis, Philip Gurley, Evan Gurley, Shawn “Beau” Roberts and Lillie Pearl Roberts; great-granddaughters, Maisie and Josie Purvis who will make their arrival in the coming weeks; sisters, Shelby Worley (David), and Sylvia Raybon; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and good friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Prichard, his staff and the nurses at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at the Hospice of the Piedmont.

A private graveside service was held at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia, officiated by Lee’s brother-in-law, Pastor David McCall of Slaty Fork.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mt. Ed Baptist Church in Afton, Virginia, with Pastor Ron Nickell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “someone who needs it,” as Lee would say.