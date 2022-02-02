Charles Edward Gragg, 69, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte. \r\n\r\nBorn October 4, 1952, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Ellet Cammern and Edna May McLaughlin Gragg.\r\n\r\nCharles was disabled. He was of the Methodist faith.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ellet Gragg.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his sisters, Peggy Gragg McMillion, of Buckeye, May Bell Gragg Richardson, of Paris, Kentucky, and Bonnie Gragg Marshall, and husband, Dick, of Lewisburg; brother, Owen Jacob Gragg, and wife, Karen, of Marlinton; and a host of nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nGraveside service was held at Dunmore Cemetery Saturday, January 8, 2022, with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pocahontas Parish Cooperative Food Pantry, c\/o Charlotte Biggs, 136 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.\r\n
