[caption id="attachment_84133" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Andy-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="387" class="size-full wp-image-84133" \/> When he was a youngster, Andy McClure accompanied his father, Luther, to a hunting cabin owned by Jim and Dan Carpenter on Spruce Flat at Buckeye. Above, McClure, at right, is shown with Pearl Woodrum in front of the Carpenter\u2019s house which was near the cabin. Photo courtesy of Earnie Cobb[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nA handwritten note by Andy McClure, of Yawkey, is situated in the center of an 18x24 framed collage of photographs from a hunting camp on Spruce Flat near Buckeye. Andy gifted this collage of memories to his friend, Earnie Cobb, of Buckeye, who brought them to The Pocahontas Times office to share. \r\n\r\nThe photos serve as a reminder of a part of Andy\u2019s childhood that has stayed with him all these years. The 77-year-old remembers the tales from his father, Luther McClure, about the camp as well as the times he got to tag along when he was a youngster.\r\n\r\n\u00a0Andy remembers that his father, Luther, and his friends, Pearl Woodrum and Bill Miller, started camping out at Spruce Flat in the 1940s. The men stayed in an 8x10 tent and cooked on an oil stove.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cThey were squirrel hunters and occasionally went turkey hunting,\u201d he said.\u00a0\r\n\r\nLuther worked at FMC Chemical Plant in South Charleston, where Andy thinks he met a man by the name of Carpenter who lived on Spruce Flat. They became buddies and the Carpenter \u2013\u00a0either Jim or Dan \u2013 invited Luther to use their cabin when he came to hunt.\r\n\r\nThe Carpenter brothers lived on Spruce Flat and the cabin was near their home, so Luther started staying at the cabin with his hunting buddies, and eventually, his son, Andy, joined them.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat place back there was called the Brightfield where this cabin is located \u2013\u00a0I\u2019m sort of guessing \u2013 it\u2019s probably two or three miles out there from Spruce Flat on around,\u201d Andy said. \u201cIt was gravel road then and it still is gravel today.\u201d\r\n\r\nLuther drove out the rough road in a two-wheel drive car. While on Spruce Flat, the father\/son duo would travel from time to time in the family station wagon. One trip was to Sherwood Lake in Greenbrier County.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s about ten miles around this ridge to that lake off of Rt. 92,\u201d Andy said. \u201cHe would take us over in the station wagon. Naturally, no air conditioning back then, so you pretty much ran in the hot weather with the windows down. He would take me out that road to Sherwood Lake to fish. The road being gravel, by the time you got out there, you were covered, and the inside of the station wagon was covered with dust.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe trips to Spruce Flat were for more than just hunting and fishing. They were a getaway for Andy and his dad. Sometimes Luther would rent a cabin at Graham\u2019s Motel in Buckeye, where they were able to enjoy watching movies on the \u201cbig screen.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cOut next to the road up through there were little cabins, and they rented one of those \u2013 we\u2019d sit in a chair and watch the drive-in movie out the back door there,\u201d Andy said. \u201cThat was a big deal to see a big screen to watch a movie.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84135" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Andy-3.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="576" class="size-full wp-image-84135" \/> Sitting outside the Spruce Flat hunting cabin is Luther McClure, Luke McClure and Luther\u2019s hunting dog, Jake.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThey would also come into Buckeye on Sundays to attend church, which helped Andy receive his perfect attendance pin.\r\n\r\n\u201cBack in the day where I went to church here, they gave pins out \u2013\u00a0perfect attendance for a year, three years or five years and I was trying to get the five-year pin,\u201d he said. \u201cIt was an honor system, of course, but for me to go to the mountains, I had to come out and go to Sunday school someplace.\u201d\r\n\r\nThey would clean up as best they could and head out to church in Buckeye.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAndy says it\u2019s hard to recall all the things he did as a child when he came to Pocahontas County, but he does remember the stories his dad told, several of which included the Carpenter brothers who owned the cabin they often used.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat I heard happened, these two brothers \u2013 Jim and Dan Carpenter \u2013\u00a0supposedly got into some kind of a disagreement and somebody burnt that cabin down,\u201d Andy recalled.\r\n\r\nAndy also remembers the story about Dan who had too much to drink in Marlinton one evening and he got a ride home. It was snowing at the time, so the vehicle was unable to make it up the mountain to the Carpenter home. The driver let Dan out on the road leading to Spruce Flat.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe reason they didn\u2019t drive up there is there was snow on the ground,\u201d Andy said. \u201cThey let him out, and he was going to walk up the mountain. Him being drunk, he sat down beside a tree there on the right of the road and froze to death.\u201d\r\n\r\nBad luck continued for Jim Carpenter after the loss of his brother. The house on Spruce Flats near the cabin also burned down.\r\n\r\nBut those tales don\u2019t reflect the fun that was had at the camp, Those happier memories include the tale about Luther\u2019s hound dog, Jake, who took off chasing a critter one day and returned three days later.\r\n\r\nThere were even history-in-the-making stories \u2013 the impact of which was not felt at the time.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cHe would tell me about being out around the cabin, hunting in the evenings and he could hear and somewhat watch the Scenic Highway being built,\u201d Andy said. \u201cI always thought, he didn\u2019t know, and I didn\u2019t know either, until now \u2013\u00a0you didn\u2019t know what the Scenic Highway was. They just knew they were building some kind of road. They could hear the equipment and occasionally see it out there.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt was a big deal for Luther and his buddies to invite Andy to tag along on trips to the camp, and he recalls the camp with a whimsical zeal.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was a big excursion to go to the so called \u2018big mountains,\u2019\u201d he said. \u201cThose are what we call \u2018precious memories.'"\r\nAndy always held on to those fond memories and was reminded of them after his dad passed away in 1989. He was sorting through photos and found the ones that he framed alongside his note about his memories.\r\n\r\nPocahontas County always held a special place in his heart, and it drew him back in later years when he and his wife, Becky, were looking for a vacation home.\r\n\r\nWhile the couple \u2013 who live in Lincoln County \u2013 didn\u2019t have a specific location in mind \u2013\u00a0it seems fitting that they wound up buying a cabin in Mill Point in 2009.\r\n\r\n\u201cI have gone full circle,\u201d Andy said. \u201cAs a kid up there and now with our camp \u2013\u00a0to hunt around and fish and enjoy the mountain air and scenery. We love Pocahontas County. I\u2019d move up there if I could get my wife, Becky, to agree to that. We\u2019ve made so many nice friends up there. We go to church up there and met a lot of good people.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe do our best to come up there and spend some time and let the mind recharge and drift a little bit,\u201d he added. \u201cIt\u2019s good for the mind and the body and the soul to recharge a little bit.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe couple spends as much time as they can at the cabin to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One of the many decorations at the cabin is a large framed collage of photos from that Spruce Flats camp that first introduced Andy to Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84134" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Andy-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="484" class="size-full wp-image-84134" \/> When he went through his father\u2019s collection of photos, Andy McClure found several snapshots from his time at the cabin on Spruce Flat in the 1950s with his father. He made copies of the photos and framed them for his friend, Earnie Cobb \u2013\u2002keeping the originals to frame for himself. Above, from left, is Luther McClure, Andy McClure, Cecil Carpenter and Jess Moore. Photos courtesy of Earnie Cobb[\/caption]
Leave a Reply