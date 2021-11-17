The Town\u2019s long-await-ed online payment program is finally in service \u2013 but not without a few start-up issues. Some users have experienced problems logging in.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIf you have any questions, please call the office at 304-799-4315. If we do not have an immediate answer, we will get the answer for you. Hopefully, the process will become easier for all to use before the next billing cycle.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAs a part of the sewer system evaluation, the\u00a0Smoke Testing\u00a0that began in May has been completed. The findings revealed significant issues, particularly in the downtown area of Marlinton. Contributing factors to Marlinton\u2019s sewer system problems include 27 storm inlet connections, several buried or \u201cpaved-over\u201d manholes, broken sewer lines and laterals.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBroken sewer lines are the Town\u2019s responsibility. However, many of the issues will have to be addressed by customers and\/or property owners. A list of deficiencies has been identified in the report by property address, with pictures and videos of the specific deficiencies. These identified property owners will have the responsibility of correcting those deficiencies.\r\n\r\nThis report will serve as the basis and justification for the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) funding application, which will be submitted in December. As such, property owners with identified deficiencies will be notified, sometime before the first of the year.
