Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

A few short years ago when Isis and the Taliban were destroying ancient relics and artifacts in middle eastern countries, I felt sorry for their people. It was their treasured history that was being destroyed. Who would ever have dreamed we would be seeing such total disregard for our own history? The utter destruction and defacing of the history of our own country.

Still, despite what we have experienced from sea to shining sea in these last few weeks, I remain proud to be an American and cannot imagine wanting to be anywhere else. The people citing the anger and destruction are not of us. Oh – they say they are. But a loyal family member does not burn the house down, because they found out that a grandfather, five or 10 generations back, committed a crime of some kind. Even if that person was found to be a family member, you would know what needed to be done with them. The person taking part in that type of behavior would have to be committed for treatment, locked up for their own personal protection, or put in jail.

Followed by Christmas, the Fourth of July holiday should be our favorite holiday. It is a good time to stop and reflect on who we are as a Nation and who we are called to be, as a people. Our Nation stands as The Land of the Free, because, of the sacrifices of The Brave. We remain a people with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Holy Scripture tells us: “For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty (to be free); only use not your freedom for an occasion to the flesh (to indulge our sinful natures), but rather serve one another, in love. For all the law is fulfilled in a single command, even in this; “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Paraphrased from Galatians 5:13-14).

Our Nation was born out of a human desire to live free. No doubt, our Nation has made mistakes along the way, as we all have. But our nation does not deserve what is going on now. The Principal of Freedom is to do what is right. We acknowledge our mistakes and correct them, so far as we can. Looting and violence only make things worse. After the South-Central LA riots of the early 90s, the community took the next 20 years to get back to where it was then.

The United States of American remains and should be seen as “a work in progress” and we must be doing okay. In other countries, people risk their lives to escape. People swim rivers and climb fences to get into our country.

REMEMBER: President Reagan warned Americans that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. America is (now) one generation removed from the late President Reagan’s term in office, and socialism is a threat to our freedoms. A friend said it this way. “Nations vote their way into socialism, but they must fight their way out.”

If we do not defend our freedom. Who will? We must strive to be a virtuous people. A free people who understands right and wrong and decides to do what’s right. Confront challenges. Embrace opportunities. Keep the faith.

Have a happy Fourth of July.

Let Freedom Ring and may God Bless America.