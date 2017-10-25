Mark Edward Fertig, age 57, of Huntersville, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born August 9, 1960, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Eldon C. and Dorothy McCarty Fertig.

Mark was a devoted man of God. He was a truck driver for Reynolds Oil and a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Bronda Sue Fertig; daughter, Jennifer Fertig, of Beckley; son, Jeffrey Fertig, of Beckley; sister, Renee Hill, and husband, Johnny, of Green Bank; brother, Jody Fertig, of Dunmore; two nieces, Melissa Taylor, and husband, Chris, of Green Bank, and Jo Autumn Goldizen, and husband, Mike, of Woodrow; four great-nieces; and a great-nephew.

A memorial service and spreading of ashes was held October 21 at the Fertig farm in Dunmore with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

