Edna Lee Halterman Fitzgerald, age 75, of Arbovale, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017, at her home.

Born March 30, 1942, at Cass, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Lee and Louanza Faye Andes Halterman.

Edna was a homemaker. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arlena Cassell; and two brothers, Bill Halterman and Teddy Halterman.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Halterman, and wife, Theresa, of Cass, and David Hise, of Arbovale; sisters, Colleen Warner, of Richmond, Virginia, and Joann Hise, and companion, Monty, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; brothers, Kenton Halterman, and wife, Georgette, of Martinsburg, Ernest Halterman, Jr., and wife, Cindy, of Sandston, Virginia, and Willard Halterman, of Green Bank; grandchildren, Coty, and girlfriend, Richelle, Steven and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Kylie and Kiera; sisters-in-law, Wanda Halterman, of Renick, and Kim Halterman, of Marlinton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service is October 25, 2 p.m. at Wanless Cemetery with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

