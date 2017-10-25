Joseph Dorse “Jody” Fertig, age 50, life-long resident and farmer, of Dunmore, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Hill Top Center in Hill Top.

Born May 9, 1967, he was a devoted and dedicated son of the late Eldon C. and Dorothy McCarty Fertig.

Jody will be remembered most for his sense of humor, contagious laugh and his love of John Deere tractors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Bertha Moore Fertig and Dorse and Josie Lightner McCarty; and a brother, Mark Fertig, who passed away October 17, 2017.

He is survived by a sister, Renee Hill, and husband, Johnny, of Green Bank; three nieces, Melissa Taylor, and husband, Chris, and their children, Allyson and Kendall, all of Green Bank, Jo Autumn Goldizen, and husband, Mike, and their children, Wade, MarcyAnn and MazeyJo, all of Marlinton, and Jennifer Fertig, of Beckley; a nephew, Jeffrey Fertig, of Beckley; and a sister-in-law, Bronda Sue Fertig, of Huntersville.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 28, 11 a.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Steve Arbogast, of Elkview, officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Scattering of ashes will be held at a later date on the Fertig farm in Dunmore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Pocahontas County, 410 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.