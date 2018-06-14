Mariwyn Faith McClain Smith, 81, editor of the Parsons Advocate from 1971 to 2004 and a former past president of the West Virginia Press Association, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Cortland Acres in Thomas. She died surrounded by her children.

Smith and her family were active for decades in the state newspaper industry and the West Virginia Press Association. She served as president of the WVPA in 1993. Her husband, George, served as WVPA president in 1971, and her father, Kenneth McClain, served as WVPA president in 1959. Mariwyn was the first person in the organization’s history to be the third member of one family to hold the office of president.

Born April 17, 1937, in Morgantown, she was the second of three children of the late R. Kenneth and C. Faith Reynolds McClain.

Mariwyn was a 1955 graduate of Parsons High School and a 1959 graduate of Davis & Elkins College.

In addition to her work at the Parsons Advocate, she was also an officer of McClain Printing Company for many years.

Mariwyn was a life-long member of the Parsons Presbyterian Church, where she also served as an elder, pianist and historian. She was a founding member of the Tucker Community Foundation and board member for many years. She was the 1989 Tucker County Chamber of Commerce “Tuckineer” (the first woman to be so honored). She was the author of five books published by McClain Printing Company, which was founded by her father Ken McClain. She was involved in many local organizations in her community.

She enjoyed writing, sewing, quilting, reading, entertaining, playing the piano, singing, reunions and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George A. Smith, Jr.; and brother, Dr. Edward F. McClain.

She is survived by her children Kenneth Edward, and wife, Bonnie Swyter, of Parsons, Barbara Smith Broaddus Plumley, and husband, Carl, of Germantown, Maryland, Faith Smith Robinson, and husband, Ken, of Enterprise, Alabama; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Rachel McClain Wright; and a sister-in-law, Linda Smith Stewart, and husband, Jim.

Funeral service was June 9 at Parsons Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mike Lantz officiating.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following: The Tucker Community Foundation, McClain Fund – for the Five River Public Library, The Parsons Presbyterian Fund, or The Director’s General Fund.