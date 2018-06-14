Lois Gene Raley-Munden, age 75, of Owings, Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018, at her home.

Born June 18, 1942, in Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Maye Simmons.

Lois was a 1960 graduate of Green Bank High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Munden; a sister, Alma Willet; and a brother, Robert Lee Simmons.

She is survived by her sons, David Raley and Donald Raley; and three sisters, Nellie Galford, Betty Bowlby, and Pat Donaldson.

Funeral service was held May 24 at Lee Funeral Home in Owings, Maryland.