Leonard Gail Romine, age 98, of Arbovale, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018, at White Sulphur Springs Center.

Born March 21, 1920, at Clarksburg, he was a son of the late Lewis Calvin and Ada L. Mayfield Romine.

Leonard was a retired inspector for AAI and Martin Marietta companies. He was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Dundalk, Maryland, where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Men of the Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Florence Searles Romine; a granddaughter, Donna Hughes McFalls; a sister, Chlotile Jarvis; and a brother, Lester Romine.

He is survived by three sons, Ralph Evans Romine, and wife, Phyllis, of Arbovale, Richard Wayne Romine, and wife, Joann, of Baltimore, Maryland, and William Romine, and wife, Claire, of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service and burial will be held in Dundalk, Maryland.

