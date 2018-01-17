Marilee Campbell Cyrus, age 93, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Twin Lakes Center in Burlington, North Carolina.

Born March 22 1924, in the Campbell house, overlooking Baxter Presbyterian Church, in Dunmore, she was a daughter of the late Luther Russell and Onie Blanche Thompson Campbell.

Marilee was a 1942 graduate of Green Bank High School. Following graduation, she moved to South Charleston to work for Union Carbide Corporation – where she met Clarence Huntington Cyrus. The couple married February 1, 1949, Cy’s birthday, at Baxter Presbyterian Church in Dunmore. She and Cy were active members of the First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cy, in 1997; a daughter, Ann Lynn Cyrus in 1972; and brothers, Arden Harold Campbell in 1918, and Eldon Emerson Campbell in 2010.

She is survived by two nephews, Stuart Russell Campbell, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and David Emerson Campbell, of Cary, North Carolina; and a niece, Kate Campbell Sowers, of Toms Brook, Virginia.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 20, 11 a.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dunmore Cemetery Fund, c/o Peggy Carpenter, Treasurer, 16301 Frost Road, Dunmore, WV 24934; or First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston.