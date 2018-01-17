Glenna Jean Calhoun, age 85, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born January 2, 1933, in Parkersburg, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Beulah Galford Rhea.

Glenna was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ralph Calhoun; and son-in-law, William Maddy.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Maddy, of Richmond, Virginia; son, Jimmie Calhoun, and wife, Virginia, of Marlinton; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held January 14 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

