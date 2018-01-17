Fay V. Drain, age 85, of Perry, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at UH Geauga Medical Center.

Born February 12, 1932, in Onego, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Lester and Elva Lambert Turner.

Fay was a gracious and loving mother and homemaker. She showed her love for her Lord in every aspect of her life. She was a “mother” to the whole neighborhood, including Jim and Sandy Boggs and Larry and Wanda Barnett.

She was a counselor, prayer warrior and friend to all. Fay was a prime example of the Proverbs 31 woman. She was always accepting and loving, able to see the image of God in everyone.

Fay taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Pioneer Girls at Faith Baptist Church and helped with the Perry Good News Club for more than 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth N. Drain, whom she married March 9, 1955, at Fairport Harbor; a sister, Anna Mae; a brother, Lester Stoney Turner; sister-in-law, Gerry Turner; and nephew, Darrell Turner.

She is survived by a daughter, Diana Matheny, and husband, Doug; sons, Clarence H. “Bucky” Drain, and wife, Kay, Kenneth Robert Drain, and wife, Jennie, and Stoney Wayne Drain, and wife, Karolyn; grandchildren, Kristilyn Bates, and husband, Tim, Amanda Horvath, and husband, Will, Tamara Hutson, and husband, Todd, Dustin Drain, and wife, Chasity, Brandon Drain, and wife, Sarah, Stacey Burnett, and husband, James, Milo Drain, Stephen Drain, and wife, Sarah, Craig Drain, Evan Drain and Diana Drain; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, Patricia Long, Marvin Turner, and wife, Pam, and Theresa Turner.

Funeral service was held January 12 at Faith of Baptist Church in Perry, Ohio, with her son, Pastor Stoney Drain, officiating. Interment was in Perry Cemetery.

M

emorials may be made to the Good News Club, c/o Faith Baptist Church, 3003 Narrows Road, Perry, OH 44081.

