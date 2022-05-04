Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Pocahontas County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter president Norris Long addressed Marlinton Town Council Monday night about his organization’s interest in installing a Veterans Memorial in town.

Long said the memorial will pay homage to Pocahontas County veterans of all wars and will measure five feet wide by three feet high.

The organization selected Gazebo Park on Main Street in Marlinton as the best location for the memorial due to its high visibility to passing motorists as well as to people who walk in town.

Council noted that the county commission owns Gazebo Park, so an installation of this type would require the commission’s approval.

Mayor Sam Felton said he would begin the conversation at Tuesdays’ commission meeting.

The VVA has spent four years working on the project and raising funds to pay for the memorial, which will be made by Randolph Memorial Stones in Elkins.

The memorial was not on the agenda, so council could not take any action Monday night, but asked Long to return to the June meeting.

In other action, council approved:

• Region IV draw request #1 – Storm Water CDBG MIT Project.

• Region IV Resolution #5 – Emergency Repairs Project.

• to purchase a pump for the water plant as part of the Emergency Repair Project.

• to accept agreement with regard to mitigation of Courtney Avenue.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the municipal building. The meeting is open to the public and is available virtually through Zoom.

