Thursday, April 8, 1976

Charles Benjamin Cromer

Charley B. Cromer, of Durbin, will be 91 years of age April 5. He lives alone, does his own cooking and other chores, and does his wash at the laundromat. He is very active.

Charley carried the mail by horseback from Huttonsville to Travelers Repose from 1899 to about 1904. Around that time, he went to Virginia where he stayed with his grandparents and went to school for a year. After coming home again, he worked in the woods cutting timber for the S. E. Slaymaker Co. near Spruce, now Snowshoe Ski Resort.

While working there, dogs chased a deer by him and he threw his axe at it, breaking its leg. He followed it into the river where he killed it – an eight-prong buck.

He began working on the railroad about 1910 and was engineer for the contractor who built Stony River Dam near Keyser. He was there five years and then went to work for the West Virginia Pulp & Paper Company as an engineer. After the Mower Lumber Company bought out the W. Va. P & P Co., Charley went to work at the Durbin Tannery where he worked a few years. He has been living in Durbin since that time.

He attends most town meetings and keeps up with what’s going on in the community. He belongs to the Brethren Church and has not missed church and Prayer Services for several years.

MARCH 1976 WEATHER

Minimum Temperature: 9 degrees on March 18

Maximum Temperature: 76 degrees on March 4

Average High: 58.6

Average low: 25.8

Rainfall: 3.28 inches

Snowfall: 10 inches

OPEN CHURCH WEDDING

It will be an honor to have you share in the marriage of our daughter, Ramona Nell, with Phillip Eugene Anderson, Saturday, April 17, 1976, at 12:00 noon in the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. We invite you to witness the vows and be our guests at a reception immediately following the ceremony. – Mr. and Mrs. John Chappell

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sheets, of Chatta-nooga, Tennessee, a daughter, Jennifer Ann.

DEATHS

Mrs. Genevieve Miller, 67, of Dunmore, a daughter of the late Garfield S. and Ella M. Grimes. Funeral service from the New Hope Church in Dunmore with burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

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Leo Walter Young, 69, a member of the Durbin United Methodist Church and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Born at Frank, a son of the late Walter and Henrietta Barlow Young. He was the editor of West Virginia Hills and Streams. Funeral from the United Methodist Church in Durbin with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

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Elmer Joseph Norbury, of Knapps Creek, a son of William George and Cathleen Driscol Norbury. Funeral service was held from the Westminster Church. “A kind and loving father.”