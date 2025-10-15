According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

David Leon Eary, 38, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty September 9 to charges of obtaining wild ginseng from property of another without written permission and unlawfully removing plants from wildlife management area. Eary was assessed $882.96 in court costs and fines.

Mason Owen Warner, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 30 to charges of possession of controlled substance without valid prescription and seat belt violation. Warner was assessed $306.48 in court costs and fines.

Stephanie Lynn Beverage, 55, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty September 18 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding on open country highway. Beverage was assessed $482.96 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Mazatene A. Dungee, 39, of Roanoke, Virginia, pleaded no contest September 29 to a charge of possession of controlled substance without valid prescription. Dungee was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Robert Allen Eary, 27, of Cass, pleaded guilty September 10 to charges of obtaining wild ginseng from property of another without written permission and unlawfully removing plants from wildlife management area. Eary was assessed $882.96 in court costs and fines.

Kenton Allen Mick, 18, of Bartow, pleaded guilty September 26 to charges of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, expired motor vehicle registration and failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance. Mick was assessed $754.44 in court costs and fines.

Cameryn A. Moore, 20, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 12 to a charge of underage consumption. He was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.