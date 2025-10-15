Thomas “Tom” H. Long, 74, of Ronceverte, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2025, at his family home, surrounded by loved ones, after a brave battle with ALS.

Born June 30, 1951, in Ronceverte, he was a son of the late David and Betty Gladwell Long.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lynn “Bunny” Wooten; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Mary McNulty Gladwell; and paternal grandparents, Vernal and Clemmie Tracy Long.

Tom attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte where he was baptized as a child. He married Debbie Ann Dalton there April 3, 1976.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Ronceverte and a 1969 graduate of Greenbrier East High School. He was known as Tommy to his childhood friends and classmates. During his first year of college, he attended the first WVU extension center and valued all that he learned there. He went on to study at Marshall University and graduated in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

He served loyally as a parole and probation officer with the West Virginia Department of Corrections for 32 years. His career took him all over the state and gained him many friends and acquaintances. Anyone who ran into Tom could nearly always be guaranteed to hear one of his many stories or recollections of his working days. He was proud of his career and the role it played in his life.

An avid outdoorsman, Tom was always at home in the woods during the fall or working in his garden. Tom and Debbie enjoyed many winters spent in Florida in their well-loved RV that Tom took excellent care of. If they weren’t camping in Florida, they would camp and fish for native trout in Pocahontas County where Tom proudly had family roots. They also spent a couple of weeks each year in the Dolly Sods Wilderness where they participated with a bird banding operation.

Toward the end of his days, he expressed that his best years were spent during retirement, camping and fishing with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren. Tom was the pillar of strength for his wife and his girls.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Debbie Long; daughters, Autumn Tracy Waid (James), Meredith Whited (Carrington Bryant), and Caitlin White (Daniel); grandchildren, Emma Grant, Zion Detko, Annie Whited, Cora Whited, Evie Waid, Caden White, Declan White and Aven White; and nephews, Chris and Bryan Powell.

Funeral service was held Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte.

Burial was in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

