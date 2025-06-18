ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 18, 2025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14767

ESTATE OF: FORREST CLYDE WOODDELL

ADMINISTRATRIX CTA: Starrleen Wooddell

P. O. Box 164

Green Bank, WV 24944-0164

ESTATE NUMBER: 14776

ESTATE OF: GEORGE L. TYLER

EXECUTRIX: Debbie Tyler

116 Betts Road

Harrisonburg, VA 22802-8751

ESTATE NUMBER: 14779

estate of: mary saffel hollabaugh

executor: Todd Hollabaugh

9485 Timesweep Lane

Columbia, MD 21045-3519

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 13, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2023-C-000055-POCAHONTAS COUNTY- DAVID CAIN

To: JAMES RICHARD AND BONNIE MAE JONES or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP: 28 PARCEL 0001 0012 0000

You will take notice that DAVID CAIN, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2023-C-000055, located in Green Bank District, LT A NR BARTOW 1 AC LESS ½ MINERALS, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of JONES, JAMES RICHARD & BONNIE MAE, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on March 13, 2025. DAVID CAIN requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after November 1, 2025, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before October 31, 2025 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2022-8067. $ 136.80

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2023-8112. $ 43.70

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 133.55

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 248.86

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 562.91

You may redeem at any time before October 31, 2025 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand May 31, 2025

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner

Delinquent and Non-entered Lands of

Pocahontas County, State of West Virginia

Meeting Notice

Region 4 Planning and Development Council will have an Executive Committee Meeting Monday, June 23, at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom.

The office of Region 4 is located at 885 Broad St. Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. For further information please call 304-872-4970 Ext. 300.

