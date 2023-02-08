According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Philippe Andreas Grenade Willis, 35, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 25 to a charge of trapping in a state forest with no permit. Willis was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Philip Andrew Hamilton, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 27 to a charge of trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Hamilton was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Donna Michele Rider, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 19 to charges of obstructing an officer and trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Rider was assessed $450.50 in court costs and fines.

Morgan D. Rider, 26, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty January 26 to charges of mufflers, no vehicle insurance, registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand, improper use of evidence of registration, notice of change of address or name – issuance of license and license to be carried and exhibited on demand. Rider was assessed $1,351.50 in court costs and fines.

Lisa Dawn Smith, 44, of Bartow, pleaded no contest January 27 to a charge of no vehicle insurance. Smith was assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Krystal L. Griffis, 47, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest January 9 to a charge of speeding. Griffis was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy D. Moore, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 4 to charges of hunting, tagging and reporting wildlife, unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, two counts of possession of wildlife, simple possession of marijuana and trespassing after notice. Moore was assessed $1,331.50 in court costs and fines.

Kattie J. Obrien, 32, of Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded no contest January 10 to a charge of vehicle must stop at through highways. Obrien was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Joni E. Barlow, 19, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 4 to a charge of speeding. Barlow was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

James D. Colon, 18, of Woodbridge, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 2 to a charge of speeding. Colon was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Landon Matthew Gibson, 20, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty January 31 to a charge of driver must be licensed and improper use of evidence of registration. Gibson was assessed $380.50 in court costs and fines.

Roslynn Nichole McCarty, 24, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 31 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. McCarty was assessed $745.75 in court costs and fines.

Eli Jacob Pritt, 23, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 31 to charges of permitting unauthorized person to drive, two counts unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked. Pritt was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Melissa L. Reed, 45, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty January 30 to a charge of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration. Reed was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.