The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

Plea negotiations are in process in the case the State vs William Scott, 62, of Hillsboro. Scott was indicted on one count, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Roger Warren Teter, Jr., 49 of Dunmore, wherein defense council advised the court that he had an interview with a potential fingerprint expert scheduled for the following day. Teter waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court. The court accepted the waiver and it will not count against the three-term rule of dismissal. Teter was indicted by the April 2022 Grand Jury on one count, possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III, controlled narcotic substance, Buprenorphine, a felony.

David W. Mace, 37, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the Southern Regional Jail for a hearing on motion for bond reduction. Blanket bond was set at $40,0000 at Mace’s arraignment hearing. Defense counsel asked that the bond be reduced to $10,000/cash/ surety/property. The state objected to any reduction. Defense counsel then asked that a portion be a personal recognizance bond. The court denied any modification of bond. Mace was indicted on three counts, strangulation, a felony; two counts, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony.

In the case the State vs Jeremy Self, 63, of Durbin, the state advised that a plea offer had been made but they did not know the status. Defense counsel said they are waiting on discovery concerning DHHR records, and to contact two witnesses who no longer work for DHHR. A status hearing is set for March 23. Self was indicted by the April 2021 Grand Jury on three counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; one count, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony.

Michael Thomas Caldwell, 44, of Slaty Fork, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the felony offense of fleeing from a law enforcement officer with reckless indifference to the safety of other persons; the lesser misdemeanor offense of possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance; the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I, controlled non-narcotic substance; and the misdemeanor offense of driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The state will tender motions to dismiss other charges including those from Magistrate Court. The court accepted the plea and defers adjudication of guilt allowing the defendant to immediately enter the South- eastern Drug Court Program. If he successfully completes the program, a motion to withdraw the plea will be heard and the matter dismissed. If not successful, the defendant will come back before the court for sentencing.

A capias was issued for Casey Elizabeth Crabtree, 27, of Hillsboro, who failed to appear for her final status hearing.