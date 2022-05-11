According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Todd Dayton Foster, 44, of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty April 4 to a charge of insufficient PFD (personal flotation device). He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Ryan A. Moore, 23, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 4 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Anita Reynolds, 68, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty May 4 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Luis Aguirre, 32, of Woodbridge, Virginia, pleaded guilty April 1 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Shawn Saul, 34, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty April 4 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Christopher George Spence, 43, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest April 1 to charges of speeding and passing in a no passing zone. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Ashley N. Welch, 30, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty April 5 to charges of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration, no vehicle insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was assessed $1,591.50 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Brenda Lee Bennett, 57, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 18 to a charge of left of center in no passing zone. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Laiken Lee Bennett, 18, of Riverton, pleaded no contest April 14 to a charge of exceeding pole limit. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven K. Bennett, 47, of Cass, pleaded no contest April 13 to a charge of driving while license revoked for DUI. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Helen A. Bentley, 78, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 12 to a charge of overtaking and passing school bus. She was assessed $675.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremie Jason Cain, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing from officer. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Thomas C. Crigger, 47, of Beaver, pleaded guilty May 3 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Carlos T. Interiano, 24, of Ronceverte, pleaded no contest April 26 to a charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Serena Dawn Martin, 42, of Clifton Springs, New York, pleaded guilty April 18 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Brian Michael Mason, 34, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest April 14 to charges of two counts expiration of registration and certificate of title, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper use of evidence of registration, fraudulent/improper MVI and no vehicle insurance. He was assessed $1,371.50 in court costs and fines.

Phyllis J. McCray, 43, of Durbin, pleaded no contest April 26 to charges of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled sub- stance without a valid prescription and driving while license suspended or revoked. She was assessed $500.50 in court costs and fines.

Eli Payne Pritt, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 27 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Burdette A. Rupert, Jr., 66, of Covington, Virginia, pleaded guilty April 28 to charges of expiration of registration and certificate of title and no vehicle insurance. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Patrick Vernon Wygal, 30, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded no contest April 26 to a charge of unlawful disposal of litter. He was assessed $281.44 in court costs and fines.

Bernard Winston, 46, of Elkins, pleaded guilty April 11 to a charge of drivers must be licensed. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.