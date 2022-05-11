Thursday, May 11, 1972



Belle

Mrs. Nellie E. Williams, of Marlinton, has been selected to represent Pocahontas County at the State Folk Festival at Glenville. She was selected by the County Home Demonstration Council as the 1972 Pocahontas County Belle.

Nellie is the mother of one son, “Chipper,” who died in Vietnam.

She organized the first Farm Women’s Club in Pocahontas County at Buckeye in 1930 (the Swago Home Demonstration Club) and the Marlinton Home Demonstration Club in 1944. She was the first president of the County Home Demonstration Council and is currently serving as secretary of this organization. She served the West Virginia Farm Woman’s Bureau as state treasurer from 1936 to 1947. While serving in this office she attended the National meeting of the organization held in Chicago in 1939, and the International meeting of the Associated Country Wo-men of the World in Washington, D. C. in 1936…

“Belles” selected in past years include: Mrs. Carrie Morrison, 1971; Mrs. Sylvia Curry, 1970; Mrs. Ray Horner, 1969; Mrs. Eleanor McNeill, 1968; Mrs. D. S. Ryder, 1967; Mrs. Walter Graham, 1966; Mrs. Nellie Michael, 1965; Mrs. Rachel Wooddell, 1964; Mrs. Forrest Gibson, 1963; Mrs. Coe Beverage, 1962; Mrs. Grace Yeager, 1961; and Mrs. Elmer Moore, 1960.



Birthday Party

Antoni (Tony) Pondexter was honored with a birthday party April 27 at the home of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Forest McChesney, on his seventh birthday.

Those attending were: David Michael, John Burns, Frosty McNabb, Albert, Keith and Samuel Pondexter, Vonnie Hoke and Emma Gail Hoke. Refreshments were served and games played. He received many nice gifts. Those unable to attend but sending gifts were Sara Wagner and Robert McNabb.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kessler, of Millville, Pennsylvania, a son, named Matthew Roy.



DEATHS

Charles Camper, 70, of Marlinton; born at Buena Vista, Virginia, he was a son of the late George W. and Hattie Shoemaker Camper. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Henry Arnout Yeager, 68, of Marlinton; born at Frank, a son of the late William Jacob and Grace Hull Yeager. A retired educator, he was educated in Marlinton schools, Concord College and he received his master’s degree from West Virginia University. He began his teaching career in Alderson where he served as a principal, teacher and coach; he served two years as superintendent of the Alderson Independent School District and was principal coach and teacher at Peterstown.

He was principal of Marlinton High School for 28 years…

He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served as chairman of the official board for several years and was lay leader and teacher of the Men’s Bible Class…

Services were held at the First United Methodist Church in Marlinton with Rev. Maynard Crawford in charge. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Marvin William Helmick, 68, of Elkins a former resident of Frank. Born in Highland County, Virginia, a son of the late William Lee and Susan Puffenbarger Helmick… Funeral service at Durbin United Methodist Church, interment in the Monterey Cemetery with the IOOF conducting ritualistic services.

– – –

Rev. Fred Oxendale, 78, of Oak Hill; born in Kearsley Lancashire, England, a son of the late William and Jane Crilley Oxendale. He was a retired Methodist minister, a former pastor of the Marlinton United Methodist Church. Burial in High Lawn Memorial Park at Oak Hill.