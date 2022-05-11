Thursday, May 11, 1922

A herd o’forty fat sheep, guarded and urged forward by a huge sheep dog, returned to the farm of O. L. Bernice near White Salmon, Washington, this spring. They had spent the entire winter in the mountains. The sheep were lost from the flock when it was taken from the mountains last autumn. The dog also was discovered to be missing. No hope was held for the return of the animals. Sheep men count the incident as one to be marveled at. – W. Va. News

ON TRIAL

Court will be held in Wesley Chapel Sunday School at Hillsboro on Sunday morning, May 14, at 10:25 a.m. for the trial of the following:

The Frivolous Woman, The Nervous Woman, The Club Woman, The Church Woman, The Business Woman, The Sunday School Teacher, and The Ideal Woman.

The above trial to be held in connection with the annual observance of Mother’s Day. The school extends a hearty welcome to all, and especially to the Mothers and Fathers to join with us in the observance of this day we love so well.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY FAIR

A. C. Barlow expects to be at work next week on the racetrack at the fairgrounds. A big force of men and teams will be put on and the work pushed to completion between corn planting and corn working. It is to be doubted if there is a better half mile track in the State than this one will be.

A lot of work has already been done on the fairgrounds in the way of clearing up, ditching and fencing. The big farm has been divided. The upper end has been laid off as a fairground, and the lower end put into a farm. A lot of oats and grass seed has been sown, and it now presents a prospect that pleases.

ONOTO

Spring with all of its beauty and splendor has dawned upon us, and the song of the birds, and the sweet scent of the flowers make us feel again that life is worth living. The winters seem long and dreary, but the approach of spring puts new life and zeal into our very beings.

We have had a very rainy season, and it has been hard for our farmers to get their plowing done, and get ready to plant corn.

The majority of fruit is killed in this section, however we think there may be a third of a crop. Late apples have escaped pretty well. Peaches, pears, and plums are about all killed, blackberries and strawberries may save the day.

LOCAL MENTION

Born to Rev. and Mrs. John Mack Walker, of Charlotte, N.C., April 22, 1922, a daughter, Eliza Peck.

John Paul Simmons, a Marlinton boy, is fixing himself up a wireless receiving outfit. He has done the greater part of the work himself, and will soon be ready to catch the messages from the air as they are sent out from the radio stations each night.

Ed Cogar was on Williams River last week and caught a lot of trout. He says Lum Riddle caught a brook trout two feet long that would weigh at least five pounds.

Paris Hammons, of Williams River, sends us word that he saw the tracks of two big panthers in the last snow. All winter long reports have come to us of a big panther on Williams River and now comes proof of a pair of them there.

Thorne DeLaney, who has a log job on Buckley Mountain for the Marlin Lumber Company, found things only tolerable like when he returned Sunday afternoon after a day at home. Moonshine liquor, guns and pistols a plenty and a big time generally. He swore out a batch of warrants, and State Constable Jesse Wooddell and Deputy Sheriff W. A. Eskridge were given the writs and, on Tuesday, Eli Fitzpatrick, Henry Alderman and Ernest Snyder were in Squire Smith’s court on charges of pistol toting, and each received as his portion six months in jail and a $50 fine. Cap. Fitzpatrick and Ernest Snyder were tried on moonshine charges and found guilty and sentenced to 60 days and $100 each.