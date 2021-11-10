Delana Maxine Feury, 81, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at the White Sulphur Springs Center.\r\n\r\nBorn July 25, 1940, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Dallas Emile and Thelma Ruth Grimes Kennedy.\r\n\r\nDelana was retired from the Greenbrier Hotel laundry with 30 years of service.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard E. Feury, December 6, 2017; daughter, Delma Spinks; sister, Delma Elizabeth Erikf; and a brother, Denver Dallas Kennedy.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughter, Rita Hull, of White Sulphur Springs; grandson, Marcus E. Spinks, and wife, Judi; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Spinks, Marcus E. Spinks II, Christopher Oney, Miranda Hall, Hope Webb and Karista Bryant; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nAccording to Delana\u2019s wishes, the body will be cremated, and a private family service will be held. \r\n\r\nWallace and Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
Leave a Reply