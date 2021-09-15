[caption id="attachment_83116" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/COL.-PMH.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" class="size-full wp-image-83116" \/> POCAHONTAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL continues to take steps to better serve the community and to do it in the safest way possible. This ambulance is equipped with a special AeroClave system that can decontaminate the entire vehicle, putting it back in service in just 16 minutes. PMH photos[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83115" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/COL.-PMH-2.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="477" class="size-full wp-image-83115" \/> PATIENTS TRANSPORTED BY PMH ambulance can rest assured that no \u201cresidue from the previous consumer\u201d has been left behind. The vehicle is completely decontaminated between emergency runs.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nPocahontas Memorial Hospital is excited to announce the addition of a specialty COVID Ambulance to our PMH fleet. This infectious disease unit is equipped with a special AeroClave system that can decontaminate the entire ambulance in six minutes and be back in service for a new patient in just 16 minutes. \r\n\r\nOther special features include a HEPA Ultraviolet Purification System in the Hoseline AC System, Microbe-Shield Anti-Microbial Treatment to the surfaces of the patient interior, Anti-Microbial Grab Bars, and Non-Porous Corian Solid Surface Counter tops.\r\n\r\nPMH is truly dedicated to keeping our patients safe and getting them back to good health. The addition of this new unit will allow PMH\u2019s EMS team to continue to serve our community in the safest, most effective way possible.
