According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Emilee D. Morgan, 20, of Walton, pleaded guilty February 1 to charges of license to be carried and exhibited on demand and defective tail lamps. She was assessed $399.28 in court costs and fines.

Benjamine L. Hanson, 25, of Salem, North Carolina, pleaded guilty February 9 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy Wayne Self, 31, of Durbin, pleaded guilty February 1 to charges of driving too fast for roadway conditions and driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.

Brittany L. Moore, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 23 to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Anthony A. Morris, 33, of Oak Hill, pleaded guilty February 23 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

John Robert Warner, 21, of Riverton, pleaded no contest February 24 to a charge of battery – making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature, causing physical harm to another. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Tommy Lee Greulick, 22, of Durbin, pleaded guilty February 2 to charges of speeding and operating vehicle without evidence of registration. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Molly A. Morris, 32, of Circleville, pleaded guilty January 22 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and no proof of insurance. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Brittany L. Moore, 32, of Lyndhurst, Virginia, pleaded no contest February 4 to a charge of failure to use safety belt and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $220.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael A. Stewart, 41, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 8 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Austin C. Martin, 25, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded guilty February 9 to a charge of falsely reporting a fire alarm. He was assessed $281.44 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy D. Moore, 35, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 22 to a charge of shoplifting, less than $500, second offense. He was assessed $325.25 in court costs and fines.

Jessica Dawn Snelson, 39, of Durbin, pleaded no contest February 17 to a charge of motor vehicle in restricted area. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

George Albert Jordan, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 19 to a charge of mandatory disposal – subscribe to and use of collection service. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Dominic Michael Baker, 41, of Durbin, pleaded no contest February 22 to charges of operating motor vehicle not equipped with an approved motor vehicle alcohol test and lock system and muffler noise. He was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.

Dennis Clayton Currence, Jr., 41, town unavailable, pleaded no contest February 17 to charges of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, meth, and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, marijuana. He was assessed $450.50 in court costs and fines.

Stephanie R. Long, 38, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 17 to charges of no vehicle insurance, improper use of evidences of registration, operating without certificate of insurance or failure to produce certificate and drivers must be licensed. She was assessed $1,141 in court costs and fines.