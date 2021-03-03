March 4, 2021 Legals

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14221

ESTATE OF: JUDIE HATFIELD

ADMINISTRATOR: Anson Denver Hatfield, Jr.

6982 Spruce Flats Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6793

ESTATE NUMBER: 14222

ESTATE OF: THOMAS LEE BIGGS

EXECUTRIX: Charlotte E. Biggs

136 Brush Country Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6560

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 1, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/4/2c

– – –

GVCD ACCEPTING BIDS ON EQUIPMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District (GVCD) will accept sealed bids for district owned property. The property consists of:

Tye No-till seeder #1 (Used)

Tye No-till seeder #2 (Used)

Minimum bid on each piece of equipment is $4,500.00, and they will be sold SEPARATELY.

All interested parties should submit a SEALED bid for the property to:

Greenbrier Valley Conservation District

Attn: Lynn Woods

179 Northridge Drive

Lewisburg, WV 24901

Sealed bids should have “Bid Enclosed – Tye #1” or “Bid Enclosed – Tye #2” clearly marked on the outside of the sealed envelope. Bid should include full name, address, and phone number of the bidder, which piece of equipment the bid is for, and the amount of the bid. If bidding on both items, two separate bids/envelopes should be submitted.

Bids must be RECEIVED no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Equipment is available for inspection at the GVCD equipment lot at 178 Clearview Drive in Lewisburg. Call 304-667-7096 to make arrangements to view and/or for any questions about the property.

Bids will be opened and the property will be awarded to the highest bidder at the regular board meeting Thursday, March 18, 2021. The GVCD reserves the right to reject any or all bids and reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time prior to an award. All items must be paid for at the time of pickup. All sales are final and are sold “as is/where is.”

3/4/2c

– – –

Seeking Bids

The Country Roads Cooperative (Greenbrier, McDowell, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Summers, Webster, Wyoming) is inviting bids for the following for our Child Nutrition Departments as of July 1, 2021:

ITEM: Food and Cafeteria/Kitchen Supplies

Period: July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 (may be rolled over twice)

Bid Opening: Friday, March 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m. SESC Office, 214 N. Kanawha Street Beckley, WV 25801

Bid Due Date: Prior to 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021

Bids are to be mailed to: Linda D. Knott, Chairperson

Country Roads Food Cooperative

Director of Student Services

Summers County Public Schools

116 Main Street Hinton, WV 25951

Bids may also be hand delivered in a sealed envelope prior to 12:00 p.m. on March 19, 2021.

ENVELOPE SHOULD BE PLAINLY MARKED: “Food and Cafeteria/Kitchen Supplies Bid Quote”

For Food and Cafeteria/Kitchen Supplies application, please contact Linda D. Knott, Chairperson Country Roads Food Cooperative and Summers County Director of Student Services at 304-466-6006 or lknott@k12.wv.us.

3/4/1c

– – –

Seeking Expression of Interest for Advertising and Public Relations Services

Pursuant to WV Code 5B-2I-4(e), the West Virginia Tourism Office is seeking Expressions of Interest from qualified agencies to provide marketing, advertising and public relations services to the Tourism Office.

Interested agencies can visit WVtourism.com/contracts to obtain a copy of the Request for Expression of Interest and submission requirements.

Expressions of Interest must be received no later than 5 p.m. local time Friday, April 23, 2021.

3/4/2c

– – –

NOTICE OF VIRTUAL INFORMATIONAL PUBLIC MEETING

WV 14 (PIKE STREET) 26TH AVENUE TO BLIZZARD DRIVE WIDEN AND ADD LANES (0.49 MILES)

STATE PROJECT U354-14-9.23 00

FEDERAL PROJECT STP-0014(174)D

CITY OF PARKERSBURG WOOD COUNTY

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to inform and gather public input on the proposed project to upgrade WV 14 (Pike Street) by widening and adding lanes from 26th Avenue to Blizzard Drive. This project is being undertaken to reduce traffic congestion and improve non-motorized movement through the corridor. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The public meeting will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FORMAL PRESENTATIONS WILL BE MADE MARCH 23, 2021 AT 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.

Advanced Registration is required: Please send your name, email address, and organization (if one) to the following email to receive a link to the Team Meeting:

WestVirginia14TI@burgessniple.com

Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

Please submit comments and questions during the Virtual Public Meeting by using the chat window to type your question/comment.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to:

Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia, 25301 on or before April 25, 2021.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at 304-558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

3/4/2c

– – –

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of highways

Notice to contractors

Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at its office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, until march 16, 2021, 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publicly thereafter for the constructions of the following project (s):

Call: 001; Contract: 2018001328; State Project: s338-TRO/UT-19.00; Description: STRUCTURE CONST. NEW, Trout run bridge; COUNTY: Pocahontas.

NOTE: Mandatory pre-bid Thursday, march 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid Projects a contractor’s license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virginia Code. All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check or Certified Check for $500.00 or 5% of total bid, whichever is greater.

*These are projects on which any contractor with a Category “W” Prequalification Rating may be eligible to bid.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, reserves the right to defer, delay or postpone the date for receiving and publicly opening proposals for any project designated in this advertisement, without the necessity of renewing such advertisement. All bidders holding valid bidding proposals will be notified of such deferment, delay or postponement and the date that proposals will be received and publicly opened.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of Highways

Ryland W. Musick, P.E., Ph.D.

Deputy State Highway Engineer –

Planning and Programming

3/4/2c

– – –

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of highways

Notice to contractors

Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at its office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, until maY 11, 2021, 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publicly thereafter for the constructions of the following project (s):

Call: 004; Contract: *1505316; State Project: s388-REC/AL-21 00; federal project: stP-2021(017)D;

Description: PAVEMENT MARKINGS, D-8 RECALL STRIPING, DISTRICT WIDE; COUNTY: PENDLETON, POCAHONTAS, RANDOLPH, TUCKER

Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid Projects a contractor’s license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virginia Code. All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check or Certified Check for $500.00 or 5% of total bid, whichever is greater.

*These are projects on which any contractor with a Category “W” Prequalification Rating may be eligible to bid.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, reserves the right to defer, delay or postpone the date for receiving and publicly opening proposals for any project designated in this advertisement, without the necessity of renewing such advertisement. All bidders holding valid bidding proposals will be notified of such deferment, delay or postponement and the date that proposals will be received and publicly opened.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of Highways

Ryland W. Musick, P.E., Ph.D.

Deputy State Highway Engineer –

Planning and Programming

3/4/2c

– – –

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of highways

Notice to contractors

Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at its office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, until maY 11, 2021, 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publicly thereafter for the constructions of the following project (s):

Call: 004; Contract: 1505316; State Project: s338–REC/AL-21 00; federal project: stP-2021(017)D;

Description: PAVEMENT MARKINGS, D-8 RECALL STRIPING, DISTRICT WIDE; COUNTY: PENDLETON, POCAHONTAS, RANDOLPH, TUCKER

Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid Projects a contractor’s license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virginia Code. All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check or Certified Check for $500.00 or 5% of total bid, whichever is greater.

*These are projects on which any contractor with a Category “W” Prequalification Rating may be eligible to bid.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, reserves the right to defer, delay or postpone the date for receiving and publicly opening proposals for any project designated in this advertisement, without the necessity of renewing such advertisement. All bidders holding valid bidding proposals will be notified of such deferment, delay or postponement and the date that proposals will be received and publicly opened.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of Highways

Ryland W. Musick, P.E., Ph.D.

Deputy State Highway Engineer –

Planning and Programming

3/4/2c

– – –

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To: All owners of unimproved, developable property located within the

boundaries of the Snowshoe Resort Community District

You will take notice that pursuant to West Virginia Code, 7-25-1, et seq. and Articles III and IV of the Bylaws of Snowshoe Resort Community District, an election will be held on the 5th day of April 2021. This election shall be for the purpose of electing one person to the unexpired term of the Unimproved, Developable, Property Member of the Snowshoe Resort Community District representing the Unimproved, Developable Property Board Seat. Due to COVID19 there will NOT be an election meeting. Voting will be by paper ballot which must be transmitted to the Snowshoe Resort Community District Election Committee by regular U.S. mail or electronically (facsimile or email) and must be received prior to 2:00PM Eastern Standard Time, April 5, 2021, delivered as follows;

NO PROXIES WILL BE ALLOWED

Via Mail: Snowshoe Resort Community District

Election Committee

PO Box 377

Snowshoe, WV 26209

Via Facsimile: 304-572-5616

Via Email: ruth.bachmann@snowshoedistrict.com

The unimproved, developable property includes Hawthorne, Hutches, North Woods, Old Spruce, Sawmill Village, West Ridge, and various lots outlined below:

MAP 23.19 SNOWSHOE 188.16 AC

MAP 23.3 HD OF ELK 2.2500 AC (GOLF COURSE AREA)

MAP 62A.1 CHEAT MT 1678.03 ACRES (NORTH END OF RESORT AROUND SC)

MAP 62A.1 CHEAT MTN LAND 1653.52 AC (SILVER CREEK AREA)

MAP 62A.1.10 SNOW CREEK LAND 7.63AC LESS 1.3AC/BLDG

MAP 8A.1 SHAVERS FORK LAND 6122.366 AC

MAP 8A.13 LAND (1.80 AC) BEHIND SHAMROCK

MAP 8A.28 0.78 AC LAUREL LODGE

MAP 8B.10 AREA A SHAVERS FORK 7.34 AC (EAST OF SAWMILL VILLAGE)

MAP 8B.11 AREA B SHAVERS FORK .27AC (WEST SIDE OF SAWMILL VILLAGE)

MAP 8B.6 SAWMILL VILLAGE, P/O TR4 9.46 AC

MAP 8B.6.2 P/O TR 4 1.45 AC RESERVED FOR PHASE II

MAP 8B.8 SAWMILL VILLAGE P/O TR WM2 2 AC

MAP 8C.1 BIG SPRING 592.5500 AC

MAP 8D.1 SHAVERS FORK 4.835 AC (CAMP 4 UNDEVELOPED)

MAP 8J.2 3.04 AC (TOP EDGE OF WHISTLEPUNK SLOPE)

MAP 8N.3 .09 ACRES (LAND NEXT TO VANTAGE INN)

MAP 8T.4 1.12 AC LOT 3-A (TOP EDGE OF CAMP 4 SLOPE)

MAP 8T.5 1.42 AC LOT 2B (TOP EDGE OF CAMP 4 SLOPE)

MAP 8T.6 0.50 AC LOT 3B (TOP EDGE OF CAMP 4 SLOPE)

Further information regarding the election, including replacement ballots, bios and candidate information, is available on the District’s website at: www.snowshoedistrict.com

2/25/2c