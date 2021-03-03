Dale Bacorn

Dale Lee Bacorn 75, of Durbin, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at his home.

Born May 25, 1945, in Forksville, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Rodney E. and Lucille E. Nichols Bacorn.

Dale was a construction worker, logger, farmer and truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tod Gregory Bacorn; one sister, Doris Sullivan; and two brothers, Huey Conkright and Douglas Bacorn.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Daisy Waddell Bacorn; daughter, Misty White, and husband, Frederick, of Shenandoah, Virginia; brothers, Duane Bacorn, and wife, Mary Anne, of Dush-ore, Pennsylvania, Dean Bacorn, and wife, Becky, of New Albany Pennsylvania; special nephews, Brandon Waddell and Julian Waddell; and one grandchild, Darius Adam Waddell.

Funeral service was held Tuesday March 2, 2021, at Durbin United Methodist Church with Tom King officiating. Burial in Arbovale Annex Cemetery.

