Magistrate Court

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Amanda R. Bell, 47, of Circleville, pleaded guilty November 6 to a charge of permitting unauthorized person to drive. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Rodney Wayne Brewer, 47, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest November 9 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Kaleb Robert Dilley, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest November 9 to charges of driving too fast for roadway conditions and failure to use safety belt. He was assessed $220.25 in court costs and fines.

Haiden Daniel Gladwell, 18, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest November 19 to a charge of expired operator’s. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Ashley Nicole Good, 24, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty November 17 to a charge of improper use of evidence of registration. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Ben James Hunt, 28, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded guilty November 18 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Larry Lee Johnson, 71, of Princeton, pleaded guilty November 9 to a charge of openly dumping refuse. He was assessed $425.25 in court costs and fines.

John Michael Kane IV, 44, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest November 18 to a charge of firearm in vehicle after sunset. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Harlan D. Lambert, 52, of Circleville, pleaded guilty November 6 to charges of improper use of evidences of registration, operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, driving while license is suspended/revoked and no insurance. He was sentenced to 30 days suspended jail, placed on 30 days unsupervised probation and assessed $1,091 in court costs and fines.

Joseph Lee McCafferty, 25, of Frankford, pleaded guilty November 6 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Chesare Karson Popoff, 38, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 18 to a charge of overtaking and passing a school bus while signs and warning lights are on. He was assessed $675.25 in court costs and fines.

Carrie Danielle Pritt, 24, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest November 20 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Eric Wayne Robinson, 28, of Valley Head, pleaded no contest November 20 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was sentenced to 30 days suspended jail, placed on 30 days of unsupervised probation and assessed $600.50 in court costs and fines.

Steven D. Rodriguez, 51, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 6 to a charge of loaded gun/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Glenn Wyatt Vanburen, 19, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty November 23 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Vernon C. Walker, 72, of Craigsville, pleaded no contest November 18 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Roger Rex Williams, 57, of Moravian Falls, North Carolina, pleaded guilty November 4 to a charge of loaded gun/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Justin Loyd Ames, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 10 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Homer Lewis Cooper, 39, of Daniels, pleaded guilty November 25 to a charge of possessing open alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Brian M. Edmond, 54, of Huttonsville, pleaded no contest November 16 to charges of vehicles must stop at through highways and consumption of alcoholic beverage in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway. He was assessed $420.50 in court costs and fines.

Michael L. Galford, 57, of Bartow, pleaded guilty November 16 to a charge of possessing alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Dustin Cole Matheny, 28, of Durbin, pleaded guilty November 16 to a charge of uncased firearm in vehicle one hour after sunset. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Douglas Arnold Mitchem, 72, of Bluefield, Virginia, pleaded no contest November 25 to a charge of required attire for deer hunters. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Bradley Scott Moffatt, 30, of Bunker Hill, pleaded guilty November 10 to charges of driving while license is suspended/revoked and no vehicle insurance. He was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Michael B. Nelson, 41, of Prichard, pleaded no contest November 25 to a charge of failure to field tag buck. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

David Alan Osborne, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 13 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Franklin James Pennington, II, 28, of Valley Bend, pleaded guilty November 13 to charges of driving too fast for roadway conditions and failure to use safety belt. He was assessed $220.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert D. Waid, 35, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty November 16 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Burleigh Wall, Jr., 44, of Snowshoe, pleaded guilty November 13 to charges of failure to maintain control and no proof of insurance. He was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Nicolas Anthony Wyatt, 22, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty November 16 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.