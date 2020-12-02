Ella Nora Hill, 84, of Wesley Chapel, departed this life at her home and went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Born September 25, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Clifton Lawrence and Nanny Olive Mann Hill.

She lived most of her life at Wesley Chapel. She loved the outdoors and all of the animals God created. Her favorites were birds, deer, squirrels and rabbits.

Ella Nora in her younger life helped a few neighbors by mowing lawns and baby-sitting. The three youngsters she babysat were Randall and Marty Coleman, and Jeffrey Kline Jr.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Susan Hill Matheny and Dolly Gray Hill; five brothers, Charles Hunter Hill, Neil Wesley Hill, Thurman Dallas Hill, Leroy Arthur Hill and Paul Preston Hill.

Ella leaves behind several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces; her friends, Peggy Lusk, of Bartow, Larry and Ruth Weber, of Nitro, Dorothy Coleman, of Green Bank, and lifelong friends, Jeff, Jenell and Jeffrey Kline, Jr.; and last, but not least, the wonderful helping hands of the Senior Citizens who delivered meals to her three times a week. She looked forward to these meals and would greet the drivers on the porch when they arrived. She was deeply loved by all who were mentioned and by anyone who met her. We are all deeply saddened by her departure.

Graveside service was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

