According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Archie Ray Arbogast, 44, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty July 14 to two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, two counts no insurance, no registration, improper use of evidence of registration and operating vehicle without evidence of registration. He was assessed $2,082 in court costs and fines.

Ian Scott Warrick Dugger, 56, of Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty July 9 to a charge of obstructing a DNR officer. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Ashley Nicole Good, 24, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 7 to a charge of operating without a certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Daniel C. Good, 29, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 7 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Brady Thomas Hannah, age unavailable, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty July 29 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Larry K. Sigmon, 64, of Charleston, pleaded guilty July 17 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Skylar Warren Tincher, 21, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty July 7 to a charge of driver must be licensed. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Tara J. West, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest July 28 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Betty Carol Witt, age unavailable, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest July 31 to a charge of domestic battery – unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature to a family or household member. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Russell Lee Ferrell, 70, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, pleaded guilty June 30 to a charge of consumption of alcoholic beverage in passenger area of a motor vehicle on a public highway. He was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

Milad Ghasemi, 34, of Sterling, Virginia, pleaded no contest July 1 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Daniel C. Good, 29, of Durbin, pleaded no contest July 1 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle and failure to prevent noise, fumes and smoke from mufflers. He was assessed $585.75 in court costs and fines.

Steven Ray Good, 28, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 2 to charges of consumption of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle on a public highway. and driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $500.50 in court costs and fines.

Becka Mae Highland, 28, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 30 to a charge of no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Thomas Lee Lewis, 36, of Cass, pleaded no contest July 31 to a charge of destruction of property. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Cory Brandon Alderman, 35, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 24 to a charge of no insurance. He was assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Forest Grant Bennett, 25, of Alderson, pleaded guilty July 13 to charges of speeding and improper use of evidence of registration. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Branson Seth Blankenship, 24, of Renick, pleaded no contest July 23 to charges of driving revoked and no proof of insurance. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Bryan Blechl, 36, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest July 22 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle and no vehicle insurance. He was assessed $765.75 in court costs and fines.

Christopher Martin Denison, 60, of Dunmore, plea-ded no contest July 30 to a charge of openly burning refuse. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Gerald Lee Friedman, 71, of Evansville, Indiana, pleaded no contest July 15 to a charge of passing in a no passing zone. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven Ray Good, 28, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 29 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and improper registration. He was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.

Tommy Lee Greulick, 22, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 30 to a charge of illegal burning of refuse. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Justin Jackson, 18, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 22 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Troy Zachary Lester, 25, of Madison, pleaded guilty July 27 to a charge of no fishing license. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Miranda C. Means, 33, of Bartow, pleaded guilty July 24 to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Shawn Saul, 32, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty July 28 to a charge of no fishing license. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jan F. Smith, 63, of Leivsay, pleaded guilty July 27 to a charge of open burning of refuse. Smith was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael Craig Turner, 43, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest July 24 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

William Paul Vincent, 48, of Snowshoe, was found guilty July 24 of a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Jonathon G. Wilson, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 20 to a charge of openly dumping refuse. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.