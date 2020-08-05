100 Years Ago

Thursday, August 5, 1920

Andy Hefner, of the Levels, suffered a badly broken leg by being kicked by a horse Tuesday. He was raking hay and the horse got in a yellow jacket’s nest. Dr. McNeel was called and set the broken limb.

– – –

Withrow McClintic was before Squire Smith on Tuesday morning on a charge of having half a gallon of moonshine in his possession. The sentence was $100 and thirty days in jail. An appeal was taken to the Circuit Court.

– – –

The party of Marlinton young people who spent last week at the mouth of Beaver Creek, broke camp on Monday.

– – –

W. E. Wallace and son, of Fairfield, Rockbridge county, Va., are putting up their hay on the Clark farm near Hillsboro. Mr. Wallace expects to move to Pocahontas this fall. He is a brother of our townsman, S. B. Wallace.

DEER COMMITS SUICIDE

“We were nearing Petersburg last Friday afternoon,” says H. E. Babcock in the Randolph Review, “and were just rounding a curve below the hanging Rocks when the train came to a sudden stop. With others, I got out to see what was the matter. There, on the track in front of the engine, we saw the engineer and fireman struggling with the task of removing the remains of a big buck deer, the sight of which lying on the middle of the track had caused the engineer to whoa.

“Fred Pancake, Proprietor of Highstone Deer Park near Romney, happened to be on the train and he explained the presence of the dead body of the deer on the track by saying that the animal undoubtedly had been hard pressed by dogs and rather than be captured or killed had leaped over the edge of the cliff, 300 feet to the track below, deliberately committing suicide.”

Clover Lick Farm for Sale

Pursuant to a decree of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, rendered at the June Term 1920 in a chancery cause there impending of Mozell Dorr, Guardian vs C. P. Dorr, Jr., et al, the undersigned Guardian of the infant children of the late Chas. P. Dorr will, on Wednesday, September 1st, 1920 in the town of Marlinton, West Virginia, at the front door of the Courthouse of said county, at one o’clock p.m. offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder the grazing farm in said county known as the Clover Lick Farm of the said Chas. P. Dorr, lying near Clover Lick in said county, and containing by recent survey 1,886.7 acres.

In as much as the property would probably sell for more if made accessible to bidders with smaller amounts, the farm has been divided into three tracts, Tract “A,” containing 288 acres and being the upper end of the said farm. Tract “B” containing 790.7 acres and being the middle of said farm; and Tract “C” containing 808 acres and being the lower end of said farm. Either one of these tracts or parcels would make a magnificent grazing farm, and the middle tract having a good residence and farm buildings would make a fine home for any- one.

The farm will be offered first in the three parcels and then as whole and the most advantageous sale will be the one reported to the court. Possession of the farm will be given March 1, 1921. The widow is to take her dower out of the funds arising from the sale, and the farm is offered free from widow’s dower and any other liens, incumbrances, claims or demands of any kind…

This is the chance of a lifetime. Not more than once in a generation is a farm like this offered for sale in the open market. The old Jacob Warwick Clover Lick Farm has been celebrated for nearly a century. A few hours’ inspection will show the reason why…

Mozelle Door, Guardian, of Chas. P. Dorr, Jr., Hazel Ruth Dorr, Bertie Louise Dorr, Jno. T. Dorr and Zellie Irene Dorr, Infant Children of the late Chas. P. Dorr.

DIED

Mountain Grove, Va. – This entire community was shocked and distressed at the news of the sudden death of Harper R. Chestnut on July 27, 1920 at the Charleston Chemical Plant in Bell, W. Va. He met his death in the faithful performance of his daily duties at the plant. He with another employee was working on a job assigned them and in the temporary absence of his co-worker, Harper was overcome by gas and was later found dead at his post. It is hard indeed to be reconciled to the loss of one so young and one whose life was so full of promise…

The deceased was twenty years, five months and two days old at the time of his death. He was the son of W. L. and Betty S. Chestnut. Besides his mother and father, he is survived by four brothers; F. l. Chestnut, of Cass, A. J. Chestnut, of Bell, Wilber Chestnut and Glen Chestnut, of Mountain Grove; and five sisters, Mrs. J. C. Monroe, of Charleston, Mrs. C. P. Hamrick, of Cass, Mrs. C. F. Webb, of Warm Springs, Mrs. W. L. Hinkle, of Brooklawn, N. J. and Miss Susie Chestnut, of Mountain Grove….

His remains were laid to rest in the cemetery on Little Back Creek…