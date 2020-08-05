Almeda Rexrode

Almeda Susan Rexrode, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a long courageous battle with dementia and cancer.

Born May 25, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Wesley Joseph and Ethel Marie Handley Kolarik.

Almeda married Arlie Rexrode Jr. on March 11, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 20, 1997.

She was a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan. If she wasn’t in the stands, you would find her in front of a TV watching and keeping stats on her team. She loved to travel, read Danielle Steele books, work crossword and word search puzzles, embroider and spend time with her family.

She retired from K-Mart in Tiffin, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Walter Pierce, Sylvester, Benjamin, George and Loumier Kolarik; a sister, Myrtle Pierce (Thompson); and her granddaughter, Miranda Stull.

Almeda is survived by her children, Margaret Rexrode, of Fort Seneca, Ohio, Judith (Danny) Gonyer and Kevin (Connie) Rexrode, all of Fostoria, Ohio, and Melissa LaBillois, of Barberton; grandchildren, Brad Stull, Michael (Thane) Rexrode, Alyssa (Steven) Feucht, Marie Gonyer, Whitney, Tiffany and Brittany LaBillois; and great-grandchildren, Colton and Wesson Feucht and Marcel Allen.

Graveside service was held August 2, 2020 at Arbovale Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale was in charge of the arrangements.