Tabitha “Jean” Boggs, age 71, of Buckeye, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children and loved ones.

Born October 19, 1947, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late June Arch Buzzard and Viola McCarty Buzzard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Boggs; a grandson, Charles Pinkerton; a sister, Linda Arbogast; and brothers, Joe Buzzard, Dennis Buzzard and Jim McCarty.

She is survived by five children, Donnie Pinkerton, of Reedsville, DeeDee Irvine, of Marlinton, Lisa Garber, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Johnnie Boggs, of Burns, Tennessee, and Jimmy Boggs, of Buckeye; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, a sister, MaryLou Waugh, of Marlinton; brothers, Ben Buzzard and Clark Buzzard, both of Frost; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, the body was cremated, and the family will have a private graveside service with immediate family only.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com