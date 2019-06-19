Mable Regina Galford, age 93, of Woodrow and Huntersville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Colonial Place in Elkins, where she had been a resident for the past year and a half.

Born December 19, 1925, at Woodrow, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Minnie White Galford.

Mable was a member of White’s Chapel Church where she played piano for many years. During her life, she was a telephone operator, nutritional aide, director for Pocahontas County Senior Citizens for 15 years and a part-time receptionist for the Forest Service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland P. Galford; a grandson, Chad Alderman; and a brother, W. Robert Galford.

She is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Alderman, and husband, Keith, of Marlinton; a son, Gary P. Galford, of Marlinton; three grandsons, Jody Alderman, Jason Alderman and Ryan Alderman, and wife, Kaitlyn, all of Marlinton; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Miley.

Funeral service was held June 16 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Sam Felton officiating. Burial was in Cochran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Cochran Cemetery, 63 Farmhouse Ln, Marlinton, WV 24954.