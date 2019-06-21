The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic along Pocahontas County Routes CO 39/12 and CO 30/14, also known as Third and Fourth avenues in the Town of Marlinton, beginning Monday, June 24, and continuing through Wednesday, June 26. The delay will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The avenues will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the work.

No parking will be permitted along Third and Fourth avenues during work hours.

Special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles only.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

Inco-Check