Helen Marie Hendrick, age 64, of Durbin, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born August 23, 1954, in Raleigh County, she was a daughter of the late Dawson and Piney Aliff Pettry.

Helen was a homemaker. She was married for 46 years to Willis Hendrick, who survives.

In addition to her husband, those left to cherish her memory are, a daughter, Kim Coleman, and husband, Marty, of Green Bank; a son, Ray Hendrick, and wife, Jennifer, of Durbin; eight grandchildren; two great-grand- sons; and three sisters, Louise Thompson, of Beckley, Patty Mills, of Sofia, and Betty White, of Beckley.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated and no service held.

