Lyndsee Lee Gay Lambert, age 22, of Durbin, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018.

Born July 28, 1996, in Lewisburg, she was the eldest daughter of Bryan Steven Gay and Selina Clifton Gay, of Marlinton.

Lyndsee graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 2014. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology from Glenville State College in 2017. She was a homemaker and cashier/clerk for Varner’s Parts Store.

She greatly enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, and animals, including her faithful sidekick, Lacey.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparent by marriage, Harold Lambert.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of one month, Delton H. Lambert; a sister, Sydnee Lee Gay, of Marlinton; paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Sandra A. Gay, of Princeton; maternal grandparents; Jerry and Linda Clifton, of Marlinton; parents by marriage, Jim “Eddie” and Valerie Lambert, of Durbin; brothers by marriage, Dustin Lambert, of Marlinton, and Dervin Lambert, of Green Bank; sister by marriage, Dayla Harper, and husband, Jared; maternal grandparents by marriage, Larry and Nancy Carr, of Durbin; paternal grandparent by marriage, Ruth Ann Lambert, of Bartow; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service was held October 29 at Edray United Methodist Church with Rev. Jared Harper officiating. Burial was in Edray Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas County 4-H Livestock Club, c/o Michelle Viser Wilfong, 2350 Wesley Chapel Road, Dunmore, WV 24934.

