Durward Ernest “Dee” Pyles, age 48, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at his home.

Born February 27, 1970, in Marlinton, he was the son of Curtis and Irene Wilfong Pyles, of Hillsboro.

Dee worked in the lumber yard at Glades Building Supply in Marlinton and was a maintenance worker for Denmar Correctional Center.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Curtis Dale Pyles, of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sisters, Kelley Goldizen, and husband, Jason, of Marlinton, and Glenda Morgan, and husband, Aaron, of Stafford, Virginia; nieces and nephews, Kristin Kershner, and husband, David, T.J. Shafer, Michael Dunbrack, and wife, Lauren, Jacob Dunbrack, Taylor Morgan, Brittney Morgan and Samatha Morgan; two great-nieces, Brylee and Taelyn Dunbrack; and two-great nephews, Layne and Lincoln Dunbrack.

In keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated and no service held.

