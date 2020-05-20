Lucy Ellen Combs West, age 81, of Minnehaha Springs, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Sparta, Missouri.

Born October 7, 1938, at Minnehaha Springs, she was a daughter of the late Watson Andrew Combs and Mabel Blanche Alderman Rider.

Lucy graduated from Marlinton High School in 1956. During her time at school, she was involved in choir, Future Homemakers of America, was voted most attractive her senior year and was in the homecoming court. She was a faithful member of Cochran Creek Baptist Church, a member of the C.E.O.S. and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed antique shopping, going to lunch and shopping trips with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Combs.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Scanlon, of Sparta, Missouri; two sons, Jeff West and Eric West, both of Salem, Oregon; a sister, Helen Rukaveno, of Independence, Oregon; three brothers, Richard Combs and Kenton Combs, both of Minnehaha Springs, and Lige Combs, of Huttonsville; three grandchildren, Shelby West, Clinton Scanlon and Jackson Scanlon; and many nieces and nephews

A private graveside service and interment will be at Alderman-Wade Cemetery with Pastor Roger Frame officiating.

