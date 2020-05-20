Betty White

Betty Jean Wilfong Lambert White, age 75, of Arbovale, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Born December 5, 1944, at Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Monroe and Mamie Ryder Wilfong.

In May 1967 she married the Lonnie Lambert, and in January 2015, she married the late Clyde White.

Betty retired after 39 years as office manager for Inter-State Hardwoods and later worked part-time at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, retiring July 2019.

She was a member of the Arbovale United Methodist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Ethel Mary, Lorene and Anna Belle; a brother, Everette; and a great-grandson, Colton Cassell.

She is survived by a daughter, Lacinda, “Cindy” Cassell, and husband, Scott; grandson, Dustin Cassell, and friend, Chrissa Grimes; granddaughter, Tiffany Dickenson, and husband, Tommy; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Elizabeth, Hunter and Caleb; special niece and nephew, Diana and Gary Cash; a special friend, Patty Fierbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held May 19 in the Arbovale Cemetery with Pastors David Fuller and David Rittenhouse officiating. Pallbearers were, Gary Cash, Kevin Eutsler, Dale Gregory, Garry Mendoza, Adam Gregory, Rick Wooddell and Steven Fierbaugh.

