Betty Smith

Betty Jean VanReenen Smith, age 91, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home, after suffering from dementia for the past three years. We are happy that she has joined her beloved

Jack and many family members and friends who have gone on to Heaven before her, especially her mother, who passed away when Betty was 16. What a great reunion that will be.

Born June 8, 1928, at Minnehaha Springs, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Elsie Hull VanReenen.

Betty was a homemaker and babysat for a few people over the years. She enjoyed walking, reading, watching Jeopardy and caring for her home and family. She was also a dedicated member of Marlinton United Methodist Church, and rarely missed going to Sunday services.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and brothers, Glen, Guy, Garth and Donald.

She is survived by two daughters, Martha and Susie, both of Marlinton; a grandson, Danny, and his wife, Tiffany, of Lumberport; a great-granddaughter, Autumn, whom she adored; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held May 20, 1 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton United Methodist Church, PO Box 54, Marlinton, WV 24954; or Pocahontas County Libraries, 500 Eighth Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.