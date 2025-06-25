It was a busy first day of summer this past weekend. Visitors were biking, hiking, boating and kayaking from one end of the county to the other. Some were attending bike races at Snowshoe and the new Monday-Lick Trail, as well as visitors to the Greenbrier River Trail.

In addition, Marlinton was blest to have volunteers at work on Saturday. Most people are familiar with many folks from our county who work for out of state electrical contracting companies. One such company is New River Electrical in Clover-dale, Virginia. With numerous employees who live locally, the town was given a tremendous gift on Saturday.

Three NRE employees, (whose names will be released later), volunteered their time and expertise, by leveling, framing and pre-paring the space to pour a new concrete pad at the First Avenue Mini-Park. The pouring of the concrete will take place Friday, June 27. On Monday, June 30, we will plan to pull the framing lumber from the pad. The lumber will be repurposed to repair a number of flower boxes on Main Street.

After the pad sits about 10 days, we will be ready to erect the pavilion, which should be in service by the end of July. These are the next steps in completing the Roger L. Trusler Memorial Park.

Roger was an advocate and cheerleader for Marlinton and Pocahontas County for the last 50 years. Roger’s passing last August, while serving on the Marlinton Town Council, left a huge void.

Also, thanks again to Roy Lee and Susie Landis for volunteering their time and talents. They were both cleaning curbs and painting flower boxes on Main Street Saturday while others were taking the day off.

Thank you to all who make Marlinton and Pocahontas County such a great place to live, work and visit.

We should all be thankful for where we live.

Sam