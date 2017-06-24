Lucille Barlow Burns, age 100, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, June 23, at her home.

Visitation will be Monday, June 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Marlinton Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Eight Street and Second Avenue.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Rachel Shepherd officiating.

Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Marlinton Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 30, Marlinton, WV 24954.